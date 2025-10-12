Markstrom made 14 saves in a 5-3 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

The Bolts came out strong but quickly shrank after the Devils scored at the 8:30 mark of the first period. Even still, Markstrom had to be strong between the pipes. The netminder is now 1-1-0 with a 4.04 GAA and an .837 save percentage this season. We're not concerned; those numbers should improve over the next couple of weeks.