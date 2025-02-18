Markstrom (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Markstrom has missed the last seven games after suffering a sprained MCL in New Jersey's 5-1 win over Boston on Jan. 22. He received a timeline of 4-6 weeks for his recovery, making a return in early or mid-March possible. Markstrom has a 21-9-5 record with three shutouts, a 2.20 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 36 appearances this season. New Jersey recalled Tyler Brennan from AHL Utica on Tuesday to occupy the backup role behind Jake Allen.