Markstrom picked up the win Monday over the Blue Jackets, stopping eight of nine shots after replacing Jake Allen (cramping) to begin the third period in a 3-2 victory.

Markstrom took over with the Devils ahead 2-1, but a late goal by Dmitri Voronkov made Dawson Mercer's third-period tally the winner. Markstrom had a rough season debut against the Hurricanes on Oct. 9, coughing up five goals on 32 shots, but since then the veteran netminder has won two straight appearances while allowing four goals in four periods of action.