Markstrom made 16 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Blues on Wednesday.

Markstrom got caught snoozing early when Robert Thomas whistled a one-timer past him just nine seconds into the game. He then allowed two more in the first period. Markstrom is 7-3-0 in his last 10 starts, and he has delivered a solid 2.54 GAA and .904 save percentage over 17 starts this season. That seems like a heavy workload, but remember that the Devils started the season overseas well ahead of the rest of the NHL. File that away because you may want to leverage Markstrom in a deal later in the season when you need a guy with a few more starts in hand.