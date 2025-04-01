Markstrom turned aside 27 shots in regulation and overtime and both shootout attempts he faced in Monday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

He took a shutout into the third period, but Minnesota forced OT with tallies early and late in the frame -- one on a deflection through heavy traffic, and the other after an unlucky bounce put the puck on Matt Boldy's stick right on Markstrom's doorstep. The veteran netminder is up to 25 wins on the season, and after some mid-March stumbles he seems to have turned things around, allowing three goals or fewer in four straight starts while going 3-0-1 with a 2.40 GAA and .905 save percentage.