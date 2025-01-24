Markstrom is expected to be out of action for 4-6 weeks after suffering a sprained MCL, the Devils announced Friday.

Fortunately for Markstrom and the Devils, that recovery period includes the two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, so he won't miss as many games as he otherwise might have. In fact, if the veteran netminder can return in the four-week range, he would only miss seven games and would be ready to face the Stars on Feb. 22. Still, fantasy managers should probably plan for the backstop to miss a little more time and to return in early March. Don't be surprised to see Markstrom land on injured reserve in the next day or two in order to free up a roster spot for Nico Daws to be called up from AHL Utica. Jake Allen figures to see the bulk of the netminding duties in Markstrom's absence.