Markstrom will serve as the starting goaltender for Tuesday's home game against the Maple Leafs.
Markstrom has earned wins in his last three starts, posting a 2.33 GAA and .919 save percentage during that time. He'll attempt to keep his momentum going Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, who are averaging 2.96 goals per game this season.
