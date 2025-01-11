Markstrom is expected to patrol the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom will make his fourth consecutive start. The 34-year-old netminder is 20-8-3 with three shutouts, a 2.20 GAA and a .911 save percentage. He will have his hands full as the Lightning are the top-scoring team in the NHL, averaging 3.69 goals per game in 2024-25.