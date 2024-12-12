Markstrom is expected to defend the home crease versus the Kings on Thursday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Markstrom has allowed only five goals on 75 shots in his last three games, going 2-0-1. The veteran netminder is 13-6-2 with a 2.48 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 21 appearances with the Devils this season. He will face the red-hot Kings who are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.
More News
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Barely tested in OT loss•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Extends winning streak•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Expected to start Friday•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Sharp in Monday's win•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Tending twine in Manhattan•