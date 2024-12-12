Markstrom is expected to defend the home crease versus the Kings on Thursday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom has allowed only five goals on 75 shots in his last three games, going 2-0-1. The veteran netminder is 13-6-2 with a 2.48 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 21 appearances with the Devils this season. He will face the red-hot Kings who are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.