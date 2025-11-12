Markstrom is expected to start on the road against Chicago on Wednesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom stopped 21 of 24 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders in his last start Monday. He has a 4-2-1 record, 3.82 GAA and .872 save percentage in seven appearances in 2025-26. Markstrom is facing the Blackhawks at a time when the team is red hot. Chicago has won its past three games while outscoring its adversaries 14-3.