Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Slated to start Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markstrom is expected to start on the road against Chicago on Wednesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Markstrom stopped 21 of 24 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders in his last start Monday. He has a 4-2-1 record, 3.82 GAA and .872 save percentage in seven appearances in 2025-26. Markstrom is facing the Blackhawks at a time when the team is red hot. Chicago has won its past three games while outscoring its adversaries 14-3.
