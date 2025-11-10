Markstrom will patrol the home crease Monday versus the Islanders, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Markstrom has won back-to-back games after allowing eight goals in his return from a lower-body injury against Colorado on Oct. 28. The Swedish netminder has a 4-2-0 record, 3.95 GAA and .871 save percentage across six appearances this season. The Islanders are coming off a 5-0 win over the Rangers on Saturday and rank ninth in the NHL with 3.33 goals per game in 2025-26.