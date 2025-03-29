Markstrom will defend the road net versus the Wild on Saturday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom will get the second half of New Jersey's back-to-back after Jake Allen played in Friday's 4-0 loss to Winnipeg. The 35-year-old Markstrom is coming off a 21-save effort in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Chicago. He has a 23-14-6 record with three shutouts, a 2.51 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 44 appearances this season. Minnesota ranks 28th in the league with 2.70 goals per game in 2024-25.