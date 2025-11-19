Markstrom stopped 22 of 27 shots on net in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Markstrom struggled in Tuesday's loss, which was highlighted by a hat trick from Lightning forward Jake Guentzel. After the loss, the 35-year-old Markstrom fell to a 5-3-1 record with a 3.83 GAA and an .864 save percentage through nine appearances this year. This stretch of sub-par play from the veteran netminder is out of character for him, as he's maintained a sub-3.00 GAA over the last 10 regular seasons. He should get back on track, but consistency could remain an issue throughout the campaign.