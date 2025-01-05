Markstrom made 21 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Sharks on Saturday.

Markstrom has lost two in a row, but he remains third in the NHL with a sparkling 2.18 GAA and second in wins (19). His team wasn't great in front of him, and there were some unlucky bounces off the officials that contributed to San Jose goals. Plus the winning goal went in with just 25 seconds left in the third period. Markstrom will leave this behind him and be dialled in next time out.