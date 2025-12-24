Markstrom stopped 23 of 25 shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

Markstrom tended a solid performance before he allowed the game-winning goal with 75 seconds remaining in the contest. With the loss, the 35-year-old goalie now has a 9-8-1 record with a 3.33 GAA and an .883 save percentage across 19 appearances this season. While the 2025-26 campaign has been a down year overall for Markstrom, he has played better as of late with a 2-2-0 record, a 2.71 GAA and a .907 save percentage over his last five appearances. It would be an enormous task to bring his season stats back to an elite level, but if he can at least maintain his recent quality of performances, he should remain in the mix to be rostered in standard fantasy leagues. His next opportunity to take the ice is Saturday against the Capitals.