Markstrom will guard the road goal versus the Mammoth on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom has fallen into a timeshare with Jake Allen recently. The 35-year-old Markstrom has gone just 1-4-0 with 18 goals allowed over his last six outings, which is right in line with his poor performance this season. The Mammoth have won three of their last four games, scoring 15 goals in that span.