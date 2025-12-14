default-cbs-image
Markstrom will patrol the home crease against Vancouver on Sunday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom will get the second half of New Jersey's back-to-back after Jake Allen played in Saturday's 4-1 win over Anaheim. The 35-year-old Markstrom has gone 8-6-1 this season with a 3.66 GAA and an .875 save percentage through 16 appearances. Vancouver is tied for 26th in the league with 2.74 goals per game this year.

