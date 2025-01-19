Markstrom will protect the home net versus Ottawa on Sunday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Markstrom will get the second half of New Jersey's back-to-back after Jake Allen played in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia. The 34-year-old Markstrom has two wins in his last seven outings (2-2-3) despite posting a .910 save percentage. He has a 21-8-5 record with a 2.20 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 34 appearances this season. Ottawa earned a 6-5 shootout win over Boston on Saturday.
More News
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Battled brilliantly in loss•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Expected to face Toronto•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Stops 27 shots Tuesday•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: In goal Tuesday•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Brilliant performance in win•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Slated to start Saturday•