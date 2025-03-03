Markstrom stopped 22 of 24 shots in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

Markstrom dueled with Adin Hill over the first two periods. The Devils then took two penalties in the first half of the third, and Vegas cashed in both of those power plays before more penalties put an end to New Jersey's comeback efforts. All told, it wasn't a bad performance for Markstrom in his first action since Jan. 22 after suffering a sprained MCL in a Jan. 22 game versus the Bruins. He's lost his last four results over a five-game span, but he's given up more than two goals just once in that stretch. For the season, he's at a 21-10-5 record with a 2.19 GAA and a .912 save save percentage across 37 starts. He should see a starter's workload as the Devils jockey for playoff positioning in the Metropolitan Division standings. They conclude their five-game road trip in Dallas on Tuesday.