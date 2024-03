Allen (not injury related) practiced with the Devils on Sunday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen missed Saturday's game while resolving work visa issues, though he appears ready to go ahead of the Devils' road matchup with the Rangers on Monday. Allen went 6-12-3 with an .892 save percentage and 3.65 GAA with Montreal this season. He figures to share the crease in New Jersey with Nico Daws and fellow recent acquisition Kaapo Kahkonen.