Allen stopped 21 of the 24 shots that he faced during Sunday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Allen has done an admirable job filling in as the starting goaltender while Jacob Markstrom has been out with a lower-body injury. The 35-year-old dipped below a .900 save percentage in a game for the first time this season, but he did enough to guide the Devils to the overtime victory. His stat line to begin the season is impressive: 5-0-0 record, 1.72 GAA and .923 save percentage.