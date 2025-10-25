Allen stopped 16 of 17 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Allen surrendered the opening goal of the game at the 2:25 mark of the first period, when William Eklund found the back of the net on a San Jose power play. However, the 35-year-old Allen shut the door afterward, ultimately allowing the Devils to mount a comeback win. He has won each of his last four starts while posting a 1.75 GAA and an excellent .926 save percentage.