Allen stopped 17 of 20 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Allen has dropped three of his last four starts, although the only win in that span was a stellar 42-save shutout against the Sabres on Nov. 28. In the other three outings, however, Allen recorded a save percentage of .850 or lower. On the season, Allen has an 8-6-0 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .908 save percentage, but that's merit of an excellent start to the season rather than being a consistent performer between the pipes.