Allen will start Thursday's road game against the Penguins, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Allen has alternated starts with Jacob Markstrom over the past several weeks, and that pattern will continue during the second matchup in a four-game road trip for New Jersey. Across his last five starts, Allen has gone 2-2-1 with a 2.40 GAA and .924 save percentage. During a home start against Pittsburgh on Nov. 8, Allen turned aside 33 of 34 shots (.971 save percentage) in a 2-1 win.