Allen made 32 saves in a 5-2 loss to Toronto on Tuesday. He allowed four goals.

Allen did all he could upon his arrival from Montreal, but ultimately his mates couldn't score enough to carry the team to the postseason. They were eliminated with the loss. Allen is 5-5-1 in 10 starts with the Devils, delivering a 2.86 GAA and .911 save percentage in that span. At this point, Allen is expected to be part of New Jersey's goalie tandem in 2024-25, especially with Montreal retaining 50 percent of his $3.85 million salary.