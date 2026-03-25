Allen stopped 23 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Allen bounced back from the 2-1 loss to the Capitals last Friday, but his overall numbers haven't been very good. In three outings since the beginning of March, Allen has allowed nine goals on 85 shots faced while posting an .894 save percentage, a 3.03 GAA and a 2-1-0 record. Allen should continue as the Devils' No. 2 goaltender behind Jakub Markstrom, so his chances to see regular playing time, and thus being a reliable fantasy option, will remain limited and strictly matchup-based.