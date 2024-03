Allen won't be in the lineup Saturday versus Carolina due to work visa issues.

Allen was dealt from Montreal to New Jersey on Friday, and the Canadian netminder will need an American visa before he is allowed to work in the United States. Allen will likely be the No. 1 goaltender for the Devils once he is cleared to play. He was 6-12-3 with a 3.65 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 21 appearances for the Canadiens before the trade.