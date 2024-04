Allen made 25 saves in a 4-3 win over Ottawa on Saturday.

Allen was the difference maker, especially in the last 10 minutes of the game when the Devils faltered and the Sens turned up the heat. Allen is 4-3-0 in his last seven starts, but his save percentage in that span is a queasy .895. But he's been good enough to get the Devils to within five points of the Pens for the second wild card. Allen has done his part.