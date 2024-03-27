Allen allowed three goals on 45 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs scored early in the first period on Allen and then absolutely peppered him for a total of 25 shots but he stood tall. At one point in the second period, the Devils were down 3-2 but Allen would not be denied for the win, finishing with a .933 save percentage. In six games with the Devils, Allen now has four wins and only 15 goals against. With the Devils winning four of their last five games and Allen as their No. 1, fantasy managers should be putting him in their lineup.