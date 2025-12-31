Allen will defend the road net against Columbus on Wednesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen will get the second half of New Jersey's back-to-back after Jacob Markstrom played in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Toronto. The 35-year-old Allen has a 10-8-1 record this season with one shutout, a 2.54 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 20 appearances. Columbus ranks 21st in the league with 2.95 goals per game this campaign.