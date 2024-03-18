Allen turned aside 34 of 36 in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights, with Vegas' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 33-year-old netminder held the home squad off the board for two periods, but goals by William Carrier and Jack Eichel in the third, and a lack of offensive support from the Devils, handed Allen the loss. He's had a solid start to his New Jersey tenure, allowing four goals on 73 shots over two starts, and Allen appears to be the team's top choice in the crease ahead of Kaapo Kahkonen or Nico Daws.