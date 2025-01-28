Allen turned aside 22 of 25 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers, with Philadelphia's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Philly took a 3-0 lead early in the second period, and while Allen kept his focus and gave New Jersey a chance to mount a comeback, the visitors couldn't find an equalizer. It was the veteran netminder's first loss in three outings since Jacob Markstrom (knee) was injured, and over five appearances in January, Allen has delivered an impressive 2.21 GAA and .912 save percentage.