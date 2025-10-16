Allen (cramping) was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against Florida.

Although Nico Daws was in the starter's crease during Thursday's morning skate, it appears likely that Allen will draw the start. Allen exited Monday's matchup against the Blue Jackets after two stanzas due to cramping, but it doesn't seem as though the issue will force him to miss additional time. Prior to exiting Monday's game, he turned aside 23 of 24 shots (.958 save percentage).