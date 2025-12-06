default-cbs-image
Allen will defend the road net against Boston on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen will get the second half of New Jersey's back-to-back after Jacob Markstrom played in Friday's 3-0 loss to Vegas. The 35-year-old Allen has posted a record of 8-5-0 this season with one shutout, a 2.48 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 14 appearances. Boston sits 13th in the league with 3.10 goals per game this campaign.

