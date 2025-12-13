Allen made 30 saves in a 4-1 win over the Ducks on Saturday.

He was especially sharp in the third period when he made 14 saves, including a sparkling pad save against rookie Beckett Sennecke from the slot on a 6-on-5 advantage. It was Allen's first win in December (1-3-0; three starts). It was also the Devils' first home win in five games. Allen continues to deliver better numbers (2.60 GAA, .907 save percentage) than Jacob Markstrom (3.66 GAA, .875 save percentage), and the two men are splitting starts.