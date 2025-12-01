default-cbs-image
Allen will get the starting nod at home versus Columbus on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen is coming off a 42-save shutout win over the Sabres on Friday, his eighth victory of the year. While the 35-year-old backstop remains the No. 2 option behind Jacob Markstrom, he should still see around 25-30 games this year and should be capable of putting up around 15 wins. Look for Allen to be in the crease against during an upcoming back-to-back versus the Golden Knights and Bruins on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

