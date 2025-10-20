Allen will get the starting nod for Tuesday's road game versus the Maple Leafs, James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now reports.

Allen will take the first game of the Devils' back-to-back while Nico Daws gets the start versus Minnesota on Wednesday. As long as Jacob Markstrom (lower body) is on the shelf, the veteran Allen should continue to see the bulk of the workload between the pipes. On the year, Allen is sporting a 2-0-0 record, 1.88 GAA and .934 save percentage in three outings.