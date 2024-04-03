Allen stopped 15 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh, with the Penguins' final shot getting scored into an empty net.

The Devils actually led 3-1 heading into the third period, but Allen couldn't stop Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin from powering a comeback as the two future Hall of Famers scored two goals each in the final frame. After a hot start to his tenure in New Jersey, the 33-year-old netminder has given up 16 goals on 124 shots (.871 save percentage) over his last four starts.