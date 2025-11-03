Allen stopped 25 of 28 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Allen has picked a bad time to lose consecutive games, allowing a total of eight goals on 56 shots. Jacob Markstrom is healthy and was dialed in versus the Kings on Saturday, so it may not be long before Allen is back in more of a firm backup role after starting for much of October when Markstrom was hurt. Through eight outings, Allen is 5-2-0 with a 2.48 GAA and a .904 save percentage. The 35-year-old should still see a decent share of starts to keep Markstrom from being overworked. The Devils are in action just twice over the next week, with tough home matchups against the Canadiens on Thursday and the Penguins on Saturday on the docket.