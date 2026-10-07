Allen made 26 saves in a 5-3 loss to Utah on Tuesday.

Allen has started 1-1-0 with a 3.47 GAA and .875 save percentage. He has been OK, but not great so far, just like the entire team. Head coach Sheldon Keefe showed his frustration post-game: "The goals against, they weren't even structure-related but habit-related. Stopping the puck, don't expose good ice, don't get beat back to your net. Very fundamental things that we just have to do a better job of." Allen isn't the kind of goalie who can carry a team that struggles, so the whole squad needs to clean up its game before his fantasy value can climb.