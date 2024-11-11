Allen stopped 26 of 27 shots in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Sharks.

Allen was good, but Mackenzie Blackwood was better, posting a 44-save shutout against his former team. This was the fourth time in six outings Allen has allowed one goal or fewer, so he's a bit unlucky to be 3-2-1 on the year. He's added a 2.35 GAA and a .914 save percentage. He will continue to serve as backup to Jacob Markstrom, but it looks like Allen will play slightly more often than just in back-to-back sets -- he hasn't gone more than three games without an appearance.