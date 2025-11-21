Allen turned aside 23 shots in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Panthers.

Sam Reinhart continued his career dominance over Allen -- he has seven goals in 14 career games against the veteran netminder -- by beating him top shelf from a tight angle midway through the first period. It was the only offense either team could muster, as Allen and Sergei Bobrovsky put on a goaltending clinic the rest of the way. Allen has given up more than three goals in a start only once all season, going 7-3-0 in 11 outings with a 2.13 GAA and .920 save percentage as he continues to split the workload in the Devils' crease with Jacob Markstrom.