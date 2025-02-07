Allen stopped a season-high 37 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Vegas dominated the game after a scoreless first period, and New Jersey wound up getting out-shot 40-15 on the night. Given the circumstances, Allen did well just to keep the final score close. The veteran netminder has shouldered a heavy workload while Jacob Markstrom (knee) has been on the shelf, seeing action in six of the last seven games and going 3-3-0 with a 2.47 GAA and .921 save percentage. Markstrom may not be back until some time in March, but Allen will be able to recharge his batteries during the break for the 4 Nationals Face-Off.