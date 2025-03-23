Allen gave up three goals on 19 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Allen allowed all three goals in a span of 4:39 during the second period, and it was too much for the Devils to overcome. This was Allen's first loss since Feb. 26 -- he had given up a total of four goals on 103 shots over his previous three wins, a stretch that has earned him a 50-50 split of playing time with Jacob Markstrom. For the season, Allen is at 12-14-1 with a 2.56 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 27 appearances. If the goalie rotation holds, Markstrom would face one of his former teams, the Canucks, on Monday, while Allen is in line for a road start versus the Blackhawks on Wednesday.