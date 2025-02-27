Allen allowed five goals on 36 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Allen played nearly the whole game, but exited with 1:42 left in the third period after giving up the fifth goal, three of which came in a span of 4:04. There was no report of an injury following the contest, so it's safe to assume the 34-year-old netminder is good to go for the remainder of the road trip. Allen is now 9-13-1 with a 2.70 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 23 appearances. Jacob Markstrom (knee) is on the trip, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to go in time to start one of the Devils' next two games, which are in a back-to-back set this weekend with stops in Utah on Saturday and Vegas on Sunday.