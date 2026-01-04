Allen will tend the home twine Sunday against the Hurricanes, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Allen is coming off a solid 33-save performance in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Columbus. The veteran netminder went 3-4-1 with a 2.93 GAA and a .902 save percentage over eight outings in December. The Hurricanes have lost three consecutive games and blew a two-goal lead in the third period of Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.