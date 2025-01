Allen is expected to start on the road against the Kings on Wednesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Allen has lost his past four appearances while allowing 16 goals on 114 shots (.860 save percentage). He's 5-6-1 with a 2.89 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 12 outings in 2024-25. The Kings rank 12th in goals per game with 3.14.