Allen made 21 saves in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Evan Rodrigues banged home a rebound early in the first period, but Allen stood tall the rest of the way to record his first win of the season. The 35-year-old netminder will see a hefty workload over the next couple weeks with Jacob Markstrom (lower body) already on the shelf, and Allen should be up to the task after posting a 2.66 GAA and .906 save percentage over 31 appearances in 2024-25.