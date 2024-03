Allen made 18 saves in a 4-1 win over Winnipeg on Thursday.

It was his third straight start. Allen has been better than advertised in four games with the Devils. He's 3-0-1 with a .946 save percentage in four starts with New Jersey. The team is six points out of a wild-card spot, and Allen could be a difference maker in the last dozen games. In fact, he already has been.