Allen saved all 42 shots on goal In Friday's 5-0 shutout win over the Sabres.

Allen was lights out Friday en route to his first time blanking an opponent this season and the 29th shutout of his career. With the win, the 35-year-old netminder is up to an 8-4-0 record with a 2.27 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. Among goaltenders with 10 appearances or more this campaign, he ranks third in GAA across the league. With the Devils set to host the Flyers for the second game of a back-to-back Saturday, look for Allen to have a chance at starting in Monday's home matchup against the Blue Jackets.